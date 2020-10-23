Kirsten Margot Marlow
Ventura - Kirsten Margot Marlow, 28, of San Diego, California, passed away on October 17th in Ventura, California.
Kirsten was born on May 15th 1992 in San Diego, California to her loving mother Paula Finan. She lived in San Diego for a short time as a child, as well as Spokane Washington near her sister for a small portion of her adult life. Kirsten would ultimately end up spending the last years of her life in the place she spent most of her formative years, near her family, the place she loved to call home, Ventura, California.
Kirsten is survived by her two beautiful children, Harper and Colton, her mother, her two siblings, a number of loving extended family members, and a large community of friends.
Kirsten Marlow was a giving and loving person with a magnetic personality. She made friends everywhere she went and was always there to help anyone in need. Her family and friends will remember her as a strong woman who was always willing to speak her mind. She was just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.
Kirsten loved music, attending many concerts and festivals, always playing music whenever she could. She enjoyed modeling and ensuring her hair and nails were always as beautiful as she was. But most of all she loved to spend time with the two lights of her life Harper and Colton as well as her mother Paula. She always took the time to capture memorable moments.
Kirsten was a lover of all things. This is especially true for her love of animals. Kirsten enjoyed spending time with her large mastiff Ellie. Kirsten's love of animals was conveyed through her work as a dog groomer at her mother's shop. She had cared for and rescued numerous animals during her lifetime.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, October 30th. Due to current county guidelines related to COVID-19, we ask that you please contact her family to confirm your attendance as well as receive the final details of the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a fund to help support her two children. That campaign can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-costs-and-help-for-kirsten039s-2-kids
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.