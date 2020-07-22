Klaus Dieter Schaltinat



Camarillo - It is with great sadness to all who knew him, that Klaus "Dieter" Schaltinat, our beloved father, passed away peacefully in this sleep, on May 17, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.



Dieter was born in Essen, Germany in 1932. Enduring World War II as a child, he was sent alone on a train to the South of Bavaria to work on a farm, then, shuffled off to a relative, again, alone, on a train. When the war finally ended Dieter was reunited with his parents and twin sister in Essen.



As a young man he met the love of his life Eilli, in church in Essen, and a lifelong journey together began. After being inspired by a church missionary they decided to take the grand adventure to a "New World". Their first stop was to Montreal, Canada. Dieter was a Master Mercedes Technician in Germany and immediately got a job. In the two years spent in Canada waiting for a sponsor in the United States, Dieter and Elli worked and then had a son, Lothar in 1957. They came to Santa Monica in 1959 where Dieter worked for a Mercedes dealership for years.



In 1972 Dieter and Elli with their two children, Lothar and Linda now living in Camarillo, opened his own, very successful shop, Dieter's Import Motors along the 101 Freeway. Dieter's mind was always sharp, remembering people's names no matter how many customers came through the door, and there have been many throughout the years, and still some, since 1972. Professionally, he had a keen sense of perfection and attention to detail and truly a Master Technician. Personally, he had a powerful drive of honesty, integrity and respect for people, which made him a very loved and respected man all of his life.



When his beloved wife and partner of 56 years, Elli, passed away in 2012, he lost his one great love and his big smile was gone too. He continued to visit the shop every day after retirement and spoke with customers, old and new. Dieter is survived by his son Lothar, wife Mary Alice, daughter Linda Schaltinat, husband Brad Conner and four grandchildren, Raquel Schaltinat, Dustin, Brayden and Randyn. Dieter was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved Eili and twin sister Inge. He was laid to rest in the family plot at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park and Crematory on June 11, 2020 with family present. We all feel that Dieter has his smile back and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.









