Kosta Gerrasimo Defterios
Camarillo - Kosta Gerrasimo Defterios (1930-2019) a long time resident of Camarillo passed away at St John's Hospital on December 3rd from complications linked to degenerative heart disease.
Born June 30, 1930 in Los Angeles, Kosta was a prominent executive in the field of cut flowers and potted house plants for over a half century. His father Gerrasimo was one of the early pioneers in the nascent industry during the 1920s after emigrating from the island of Cephalonia, Greece.
Kosta finished his career as Founder and Owner of KD Nursery in Oxnard and prior to that worked as partner and head of sales with Milgro Nursery. He was also an active member of the Fresh Produce Council (FPC) representing west coast interests in the trade association.
Kosta spent decades as an active member of St. Demetrios Church in Camarillo where he was President of the Parish Council on three occasions during his dozen years on the board.
He was the recipient of the "Archdiocesan Medal of St. Paul" in October 1998 for his service to the church and a proud, life-long member of AHEPA chapter 220.
Until only recently, he remained an active volunteer at the church's annual festivals and golf tournaments.
Kosta was a dedicated father of five sons and daughters and grandfather of seven and Great Grandfather.
He is survived by his son John Kosta Defterios of London, his wife Manuela Mirkos and their daughters Lara and Alexandra.
Daughter Paula Defterios Edmonds and her husband Brian of Ojai and their sons Taylor and his son Jaxon, Evan and his wife Maria of Pennsylvania, Hayden and Ryan.
His daughter Dina Defterios of Santa Barbara and her daughter Malia.
Kosta was pre-deceased by his sons Frank in 1989, Jerry in 2004 and wife Diane Pappas in 2018.
Viewing and visitation will take place at 5pm Sunday, December 8, followed by a Trisagion service at 6pm.
The funeral service will be held Monday, December 9 at 11am.
All services will take place at St. Demetrios Church followed by his burial at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo.
Kosta's family invite the community for a lunch of the blessed (Makaria) at the church afterwards.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019