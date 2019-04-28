|
Kristine Leann "Koch" Donoho
Ventura, CA
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Kristine who lost her long battle with cancer on April 2nd, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Kris was born in Bakersfield, California on September 6th, 1948 to Bennie H. and Juanita K. Koch. Preceding her in death were her parents and Ramona "Aunt Monie" Bowen. She is survived by sister Kathy Brickman, niece Elaine K. Hawkins, nephew David B. Hawkins and his wife Karen E. Hawkins, Uncle Jim and Aunt Brenda Murphy as well as many loving cousins.
Kris loved to travel and took many trips with family and friends. She was an accomplished potter and painter. Kris was a special lady, warm, affectionate, selfless, generous, and loving. She always saw the goodness in everything. She always had a positive attitude in life. Even as cancer was taking its toll, she would say, "I'm going to make it through this and we are all going to take a trip!". She loved the cartoon Minions and butterflies. She is now at peace flying among the butterflies.
She graduated from Moorpark High School in 1966. She attended Moorpark Junior college and later graduated from UC Santa Barbara. She worked as a Production Control / Cost Accounting Manager at Xylan and Amplica for many years. She finished her long career working for Alcatel-Lucent from 1998 to 2014 as a Engineering Change Analyst.
In lieu of flowers, Kris wanted to encourage donations to The .
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 28, 2019