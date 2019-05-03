|
|
Kyle Anthony Jaeger
Thousand Oaks - On April 23, 2019 Kyle unexpectedly passed away while he was on a training run in Thousand Oaks with some of his friends and future VCFD coworkers amidst the rolling hills, wild flowers and mustard. Kyle was an amazing, funny, goofy, intelligent, happy, loving, hard working, caring, emotional young man with a future as bright as the sun. Unfortunately, the light which reached for Kyle that Tuesday morning lead him back into the arms of his beautiful mother, Gretchen, who preceded him in death when he was 10 years old. Knowing that Kyle is with his mother now in Heaven brings our family some peace.
Kyle was born February 24, 1995, along with his twin brother, Weston, who beat him out of the womb despite his best efforts. Kyle and Weston would grow together, laugh, support one another and motivate one another with love which cannot be defined. Kyle's older brother, Ryan, provided guidance and friendship throughout his journey. Kyle also grew up with a supportive community of family and friends who enjoyed him over the years. Kyle attended Wood Ranch Elementary School, Sinaloa Middle School and Royal High School from where he graduated in 2013, a 4 year starter on the football team and a member of the first Royal Lacrosse team. Kyle went on to pursue his dream of becoming a firefighter like his older brother, Ryan, and along the way entertained the patrons at Lure Fish House in Westlake Village where he worked for many years behind the Oyster Bar until earning his spot on the ambulance last year as an EMT with McCormick Ambulance Service.
Kyle is survived by his loving father, Kurt (fiancé Debra Thomas), his older brother Ryan (wife Kaleigh Zupon) and his twin brother, Weston (girlfriend Shelby McNichol). Kyle was blessed with wonderful grandparents Cecelia and Ted Coudsy and Ellen Jewitt who continue to display strength and support which knows no bounds. Kyle enjoyed a large extended family including Uncle Dean Jaeger (wife Charlene Jaegar), Aunt Robin McDonald (Uncle Steve) and Aunt Sallie (Uncle Ken Miura) and many cousins who have shared countless family gatherings and celebrations throughout Kyle's life and moments which create memories and keep families together. Kyle's circle of friends include lifelong friendships nurtured while playing on the fields at Simi Youth baseball, Vikings football, Royal football, Lacrosse, going to concerts (especially Stagecoach), boating on the lake in Lake Arrowhead or just hanging out at home with Dad watching sports (a Dodger fan) or helping around the house.
To celebrate Kyle's life, services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village at Noon. Interment will follow privately for the family at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Simi Valley where Kyle will rest next to his mother. At 1:30 p.m. friends and family will continue to celebrate Kyle's life and share hugs and stories at Sunset Hills Country Club in Thousand Oaks.
Kyle's family has established a GoFundMe campaign to honor Kyle's selfless character of putting others before himself to donate funds to aspiring future firefighters, in Kyle's name, and help pay for equipment, books, boots, etc. for those with dreams of becoming first responders.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019