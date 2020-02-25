|
Kyriaki Tait
Thousand Oaks - Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt passed away peacefully on February 12th, 2020 in Thousand Oaks surrounded by her husband, sister and brother. Kyriaki Tait was born in Sochi, Russia in 1937 and moved with her family to Athens, Greece in 1940.
Kyriaki met her husband, George Tait, while he was working abroad with Camay Drilling, and they wed in 1961. They came to the states soon after where they resided in Orange County. They traveled around the world with George's company and in 1964 their son Myron was born and in 1968 their daughter, Silvia. After many years of living abroad, the family eventually returned to the U.S. and settled in Ventura, Ca.
In 1991 they moved to Temecula where she and her husband helped start a new Greek Orthodox Church, now St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, in Murrieta.
In 2014, Kyriaki and George moved back to Ventura to be closer to family.
Kyriaki was very passionate about the Greek Orthodox Church and she loved volunteering and organizing events for the church.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, George Tait, daughter Silvia Weiler, sister Niki DeLano, brother Stavros Pashalidis, sister Maria Pouliou (Greece), and her grandchildren and nieces. She was proceeded in death by her son Myron Tait.
The Trisagion Service will be held on Thursday evening, February 27th with viewing at 6pm followed by the service, at 7pm with Fr. Gary Kyriacou officiating at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 5575 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, CA 93012. Funeral services will also be held at St. Demetrios at 11 am on Friday February 28. The Makaria will be held at The Greek Mediterranean Steak & Seafood in Ventura Harbor.
Memorial Donations in Kyriaki's name can be made to the St. Demetrios Building Fund, 5575 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, CA 93012 (founded by Kyriaki Tait).
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020