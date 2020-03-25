Resources
Lachland Sinclair Campbell

Lachland Sinclair Campbell "Lock," (89), peacefully passed away at his home in Ventura California on March 20, 2020.

Lock was a resident of Ventura for 55 years and the owner of All Coast Mortgage for 20 years.

Lock is survived by his four children: Shawna Campbell-McGee (Shannon, Cory, Devin and Regen), Kc L. Liput (John, John L., Jake and Melissa), Carla R. Watkins (Todd, Shaun, Joseph and William) and Carlton S. Campbell (Mi, Veronica and Rebecca).

Special mention to his extend family the Fukutomi's and Harold White.

Lock was preceded in death by his father James Lafayette Campbell and his mother Beatrix Hay Campbell.

Lock was a competitive trap shooter ,hunter, fisherman and a lover of the Dodgers & Lakers.

Lock is now in Heaven shooting doubles, Sitting courtside and eating sweet potato pie with his friends!

He was loved and will be missed…

Funeral arrangements are on hold till further notice. Arrangements being handled by Ivy Lawn Memorial.

We would like to give special thanks to Dr. Kerr, Ojai Hospital, Assisted Home Health and Lock's Caregivers Marie and Ruby.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
