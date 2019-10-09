|
|
Lambertus "Bert" Sanders
Ventura - Lambertus (Bert) Sanders, age 73, passed away peacefully at his Ventura residence on September 10, 2019. He was born on January 22, 1946 in Nunspeet, The Netherlands, to Eibert and Riekje Sanders.
The family moved to Ontario, Canada when Bert was 8 years old and then settled in Oregon after he finished high school. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. He then attended Santa Barbara City College and received an Associates Degree in Radiologic Technology. Shortly after graduating he moved to Ventura and worked at the Ventura County Medical Center for 20 years climbing the ranks as a respected x-ray tech, CT tech, and manager of the Radiology Department.
He was an avid cyclist, softball, and racquetball player. Bert enjoyed camping, photography, classical music, gardening, and caring for his beloved dogs. He was known for his witty humor and compassionate spirit.
He is survived by his daughter Corrine Masiulis and husband Joe, daughter, Alayna Sanders, and son, Garrett Sanders; his three grandsons Joseph, Casen, and Cole; siblings Dinny Blossom and husband Lyle, and brother, Ronald Sanders and wife Leanne.
Please join family and friends to celebrate his life at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home in Ventura at 3150 Loma Vista Rd on October 20, 2019 at 12:30 pm. For more details on Bert's life, visit the Ted Mayr website at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019