Lamia H.C. Ulrich
Ventura -
Our Beloved Mother
Lamia H.C. Ulrich passed away on April 11, 2019 in Ventura, CA where she lived for 47 years. She was peacefully sitting in her favorite rocking chair gazing out over her beautiful garden.
Mrs. Lamia "Mom" Ulrich was born in Damascus Syria, the daughter of Dr. Hassan Charaf & Wadia Charaf.
She is survived by her children Dr. Ramsey Ulrich & Elianne Kempsell, Spouses Cameron Kempsell and Rachel Ulrich, five grand children Stuart, Colin, Brycen, Davis and Josephine as well as 2 great grand children due in the next few months.
Mrs. Lamia "Mom" travelled to America to pursue her education where she met the love of her life. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald A. Ulrich.
Mrs. Lamia "Mom" had retired from the Ventura Library system and enjoyed gardening and getting together with friends. She shared her green thumb with all who were interested and many left with a gift bag of oranges or flowers!
The two words to describe Mom are "Giving & caring". Mom Loved to read and encouraged everyone to do the same. She loved going to the movies, trips to the theaters. and enjoyed lunch dates with her friends.
Sadly for us she is no longer with us in body, She however will remain with us in spirt every day and in every action and thought we go forward with.
Mrs. Lamia was a very Positive, Loving and supportive wife and mother. We would not be the individuals we are without her support and love!
Published in Ventura County Star on May 8, 2019