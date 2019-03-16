Services
Ventura Missionary Church
500 High Point Dr
Ventura, CA 93003
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Larry Allan Hogan went home to be with his Heavenly Father on February 17, 2019. Larry was born on November 19, 1934 in Chapin, IL to Edward and Genie Hogan. He was a long-time resident of Oxnard and Ventura, CA and upon retirement from truck driving, moved to Gardnerville, NV.

Larry is survived by his wife, Norvella, his children, Mark Hogan (Carol), Julie Naugle (Chris), Sue Conway (Chip) and David Hogan (Dawn) and his stepchildren, Jeff McIntire (Precy), Tammy Gallagher and Curtis McIntire (Tina) as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Edward Hogan, step daughter, Sheila Nelson, grandson, Sean Nelson and son in law, Larry Gallagher.

A memorial service will take place at Ventura Missionary Church, 500 Highpoint Drive, Ventura on March 23 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
