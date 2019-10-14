|
Larry Cordonier was born July 24, 1937 during the Great Depression to Kenneth and Lorene in the Sunflower State of Kansas. His farming family moved many times to find work and keep the family fed. He was a young teen when the journey ended and they finally put down roots in Bakersfield, CA.
It wasn't long before Larry met his sweetheart, Mary, in his freshman year of High School. She soon became the love of his life and they married in 1956. Mary and Larry were married for 63 loving years, their marriage a beautiful example to all. Their marriage was blessed with the births of their two beautiful daughters, Cheri and Teri.
After a go as a Milkman, a Butcher, and a Deputy Sheriff, Larry decided to risk everything and start his own restaurant business. This decision led their family to Camarillo, CA in 1971, where The Happy Steak was established in the heart of town. He took pride in providing a quality meal at a fair price. Larry was a respected businessman and a pillar in a growing community. He was the friend that you were grateful to have, the neighbor you wanted know, the boss you liked working for and a positive influence on us all.
Larry was a Family Man's-family man. His sweet spot was focusing on his loved ones and making them happy. Extending beyond his family, his interests were varied. Larry loved animals. His true companion was Mini, a three pound teacup poodle whom he hand fed. They were great pals for thirteen years. A self-taught handyman who could tackle almost any job at hand, Larry enjoyed restoring trucks and was very proud to own a 1956 Ford F-100. It was a multiple show winner and a top pick at the Tennessee Ford F-100 Super Nationals.
We are grateful for Larry's contribution to our lives; he was a blessing to us all. His memory will inspire us to live better lives and he will be truly missed by all who knew him, including his dear friends, Lawanna Ferguson, David Jackson and other family members living in Oregon and in Bakersfield, CA.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his daughters, Cheri (Everett) Angle and Teri (Mark) May; grandchildren, Chad (Casey), Ryan (Juliana), Amanda (Richie), Jill (Mike), Natalie, Jason (Kelli) and Matt; eight great grandchildren; his brother, Darrell; and of course, Mini.
Please join the family for a Celebration of a Life Well Lived on Sunday October 20th at 10 a.m. at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, CA. Larry would prefer that you dress casual and enjoy a luncheon that will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Columbus Episcopal Church Preschool in Camarillo, in honor of his great grandchildren, is much appreciated.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019