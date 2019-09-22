Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Kuna Cemetery
1321 Boise Street
Kuna, ID
Larry D. Shaffer


1938 - 2019
Larry D. Shaffer Obituary
Larry D. Shaffer passed away of natural causes on Sept. 17, 2019 in Meridian, ID. He was born on November 26, 1938 in Fort Collins, CO. He was raised in CA and lived in ID for 45 years. Larry is survived by his wife Pat, and sons Terry and Brian.

Graveside services will be held at the Kuna cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 11:00 am. A reception will follow at his home in Meridian. Please go to www.summersfuneral.com to see Larry's full obituary.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 22, 2019
