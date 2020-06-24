Larry E. (Coach) Bintz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry E. (Coach) Bintz, 80, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence in Silver City, NM. He was born in Estes Park, CO to Larry F. Bintz and Juanita Bintz. Larry worked 35 years or the Ventura County Parks Dept and he never met a stranger, he was a lover of people and made friends easily. He always had a joke in his back pocket, candy in his front and could often be found whistling/singing a tune. After retiring he moved to Silver City, NM in 2003. He loved the outdoors, hunting, softball and coached for Silver High School under Duane Trewern while training kids'on the side. He is survived by his loving wife Jo Nita whom he met 62 years ago and they have been married 591/2 years; one son, Edward Alan Bintz (Christie); his daughter, Lanita Susanne Bintz (Don); his granddaughter which he raised like a daughter, Crystal Dawn Crabb (Randy); four grandsons, Matthew Bintz, Caleb Bintz, Michael Andrew Yoder, and John Alan Brester; five great grandchildren, Jaeger Crabb, Stella Crabb, Haylie Yoder, Kaleb Yoder, and John Brester; three sisters, Larrilyn Bangs, Carol Stone and husband (Stephen), and Francis Thacker. Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. A Celebration of Life service will not be held at this time. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in his name. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit

www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
(505) 537-0777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved