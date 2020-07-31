Larry J. SohaskyVentura - Larry J. Sohasky, 66, of Ventura, California passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home. Larry was born February 10, 1954, in Muskegon, Michigan, the son of Frank and Helen (Slater) Sohasky. On July 21, 1978, he married Lynn Zielke at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Muskegon, Michigan.Larry was raised in Muskegon, attended St. Michael's School and graduated from Muskegon High School in 1971. He attended the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School and served in the Air Force Reserves for ten years. Larry continued his education at the University of Wyoming, where he played football. He earned a degree in Laser/Electro Optics at Moorpark College. In 1982, Lynn and Larry moved to Ventura, California, where they began their family. He worked at Raytheon in Goleta, California for 26 years.Larry was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman. He enjoyed going back to Michigan for the deer hunting season at the family cabin. He loved camping, especially at Carpinteria State Beach with his family. Larry was knowledgeable in collecting unique items and an expert in vintage fishing poles, reels, and lures.Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn; his daughters: Kate (Chris) Tozzi, Kristen, and Lauren; his brothers: Michael (Pam) and Steve (Kim) Sohasky; his sisters: Sandy (Ken) Robbins and Sue (Don) Dueling; his sister-in-law: Laurie Sohasky; his two grandchildren: Peter and William Tozzi; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daniel.Family was very precious to Larry. He had the biggest heart, was kind and generous with everyone, and loved to help, especially his wife, daughters, and goddaughters, Megan Sohasky and Stephanie Sohasky Bartletti, along with all his extended family.A private memorial will take place in California at a later date.Arrangement are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.