1/1
Larry J. Sohasky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry J. Sohasky

Ventura - Larry J. Sohasky, 66, of Ventura, California passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home. Larry was born February 10, 1954, in Muskegon, Michigan, the son of Frank and Helen (Slater) Sohasky. On July 21, 1978, he married Lynn Zielke at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Muskegon, Michigan.

Larry was raised in Muskegon, attended St. Michael's School and graduated from Muskegon High School in 1971. He attended the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School and served in the Air Force Reserves for ten years. Larry continued his education at the University of Wyoming, where he played football. He earned a degree in Laser/Electro Optics at Moorpark College. In 1982, Lynn and Larry moved to Ventura, California, where they began their family. He worked at Raytheon in Goleta, California for 26 years.

Larry was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman. He enjoyed going back to Michigan for the deer hunting season at the family cabin. He loved camping, especially at Carpinteria State Beach with his family. Larry was knowledgeable in collecting unique items and an expert in vintage fishing poles, reels, and lures.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn; his daughters: Kate (Chris) Tozzi, Kristen, and Lauren; his brothers: Michael (Pam) and Steve (Kim) Sohasky; his sisters: Sandy (Ken) Robbins and Sue (Don) Dueling; his sister-in-law: Laurie Sohasky; his two grandchildren: Peter and William Tozzi; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daniel.

Family was very precious to Larry. He had the biggest heart, was kind and generous with everyone, and loved to help, especially his wife, daughters, and goddaughters, Megan Sohasky and Stephanie Sohasky Bartletti, along with all his extended family.

A private memorial will take place in California at a later date.

Arrangement are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved