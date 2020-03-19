Services
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
1075 E. Daily Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 482-1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Modugno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry L. Modugno


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry L. Modugno Obituary
Larry L. Modugno

Camarillo - Larry L. Modugno died Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1944 to Ralph and Wanda Modugno in Sylmar, California. Larry served in the US Navy from 1962 through 1965 and was assigned to Hawaii. It was tough duty but he said someone had to do it.

He served in the San Fernando Police Department, then transferred to the Ventura County Sherriff's Department and retired in 1992.

Larry was ordained a deacon in the Catholic church in 1990 and was a chaplain for the Oxnard Police Department for 19 years. He also served as a Chaplain for the Ventura County Fire and Sheriff's Departments. For Larry, being there for the emergency and support personnel and helping families in their time of loss was a special calling for him.

Larry is survived by his children: Sam, Lisa, Kim, and Jeff and their spouses; brother Glenn; and a lot of grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles and good friends.

Larry wrote: "If I have done anything to hurt anyone by what I said, did or failed to do, please forgive me. Please keep me in your prayers and I will always pray for you."

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Church when conditions permit.

Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -