Larry L. Modugno
Camarillo - Larry L. Modugno died Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1944 to Ralph and Wanda Modugno in Sylmar, California. Larry served in the US Navy from 1962 through 1965 and was assigned to Hawaii. It was tough duty but he said someone had to do it.
He served in the San Fernando Police Department, then transferred to the Ventura County Sherriff's Department and retired in 1992.
Larry was ordained a deacon in the Catholic church in 1990 and was a chaplain for the Oxnard Police Department for 19 years. He also served as a Chaplain for the Ventura County Fire and Sheriff's Departments. For Larry, being there for the emergency and support personnel and helping families in their time of loss was a special calling for him.
Larry is survived by his children: Sam, Lisa, Kim, and Jeff and their spouses; brother Glenn; and a lot of grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles and good friends.
Larry wrote: "If I have done anything to hurt anyone by what I said, did or failed to do, please forgive me. Please keep me in your prayers and I will always pray for you."
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Church when conditions permit.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020