Larry P. Amar
Oxnard - It is with a great sense of loss that we announce the passing of Larry P. Amar. He was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on December 16, 2019, at the age of 84.
Larry was one of four children, born to the late Adolph and Dorothy Amar on December 9, 1935, in Covington, Louisiana. Larry moved to California with his parents at age of five years old. While attending Ventura High School, he met his high school sweetheart Sally Amar (Jaramillo). The two got married in April of 1955 and went on to have four beautiful children.
At the age of 20, Larry and his family relocated to the city of Oxnard. While raising a family and working odd jobs, Larry decided it was best to start his own business as a heavy equipment operator. For nearly 40 years Larry played an instrumental role in the development of many roads, streets and freeways throughout Ventura County.
He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving and caring father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Larry had a passion for helping others and was known for his infectious smile, kind heart and gentle spirit. Larry was also a classic car enthusiast often playing with his 1939 Chevy Master Deluxe.
Celebrating and forever cherishing his memories are his daughters, Roxanne Amar, Larrilynne Moraga (Larry), Laura Amar-Lyghts (Gary); three grandsons, Steve "Papa" Amar (Kenisha), Larry Chris Moraga, Karey Turner; three great-grandchildren, Aylah Moraga, Jasmine Moraga and Stevie Amar II; two brothers. Medrick Amar (Margaret), Gary Amar (Carol); one sister, Janice Drayton (Walter); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Adolf and Dorothy Amar, his wife Sally Amar, son little Larry Amar, brothers Adolph Amar and Leo Amar, sister Barbara Henderson and sister n law Mary Amar.
A Celebration of Larry's Life will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in Larry's name, to Oxnard PAL. Website: https://www.oxnardpal.org/donations
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019