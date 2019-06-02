|
|
Larry "Polkat" Polhemus
Ventura - LARRY "POLKAT" POLHEMUS, 68, died March 29, 2019 after an 18 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Larry leaves behind his wife, Cindy; his son, Max; Max's fiance Kelli Wissinger; step daughters Joanna and Meradith Burton; brother Reb in Noel, Missouri; sister Debra Hemby in Taft, Texas; ex-wives Nancy Pozzebon and Christine Smith; and lifelong friend, Mark Bowen and his wife Jane of Silver City, New Mexico.
Born January 22, 1951 in Colorado Springs, Larry grew up in the rural suburb of Black Forrest among the trees and the family's horses, pigs, and cows. Larry attended schools in Colorado Springs and graduated from the Air Force Academy High School there before leaving Colorado at 18 for the sunny beaches of Santa Barbara/Ventura.
Larry had a love of cars and became a mechanic in his early working life. He had great stories of working at the Chevron station in Montecito servicing the cars of the stars in those days. An early mentor advised him to seek out a job with good benefits and a retirement plan and Larry took his skill set to the Southern California Gas Company, where he worked for 35 years. He continued his enjoyment of cars by owning many that he loved over the years, from hot rods to high performance sports cars and sedans. He was particularly proud of his Mercedes CL600. It wasn't unusual to have him run it up to 100 mph just to hear the purr!
During his years at the Gas Company, Larry became a team supervisor for a group of men working on large regulators in the Santa Barbara and Ventura areas. In those days, all the guys ended up with nicknames (many conferred by Larry, himself!) and Larry was soon known as "Polkat" throughout the company. He was a believer in working hard and showing up every day. Days off were definitely devoted to fun with cars, boats, and spending time with his son, Max. Larry taught Max to waterski at Lake Nacimiento, where he maintained a vacation home at Heritage Ranch. Many happy days were spent on the lake, driving the boat, enjoying the sun and getting up on the skis.
Larry retired from the Gas Company in 2011 and could then fully devote himself to his other interests, one of which was daily tracking of the stock market. Larry took on management of his retirement account and enjoyed the strategies of buying and selling. A lifelong artist, after retirement Larry explored different mediums and projects. He made two large bed frames, one carved with symbols of his Colorado upbringing and the other made of twisted steel pipe. He was working on many metal yard art schemes until his illness interfered.
Throughout his life, Larry saw the humor in everyday experiences. A great storyteller, he could spin a memorable tale out of his antics as a teenager or out of routine experiences at work. He had strong opinions and a unique ability to anger everyone in a room within five minutes but have them all laughing with him in the next. He was completely genuine in all he did or said. And, always, he valued those he loved above all else.
Larry is preceded in death by his father and mother, David and Betty Polhemus, and older brother David C. Polhemus. We are comforted by knowing that they are now reunited.
A celebration of Larry's life is planned for Friday, June 21, 4:00-7:00 pm, at Arroyo Verde Park group site "Arroyo Corto". Bring your favorite Polkat story!
Published in Ventura County Star from June 2 to June 4, 2019