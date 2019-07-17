|
Larry Ray Wakefield
Rancho Mirage - Larry Ray Wakefield was born April 13, 1937 in Everett, Washington to Ray & Shirley Wakefield. He died on July 11, 2019 in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Wakefield is survived by his wife of almost 43 years, Nancy, step-daughters Tammy Poush McHale (Mike), Holly Poush, and sons Rod Wakefield (Jana), Rory Wakefield (Carol), Rusty Wakefield (Vicky), all of Seattle, Washington, and brother Ron Wakefield (Susan), of Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Larry graduated Bremerton High School in 1955, and attended Olympic College where he majored in architecture and engineering before embarking on his newspaper career in 1957 as an accounting machine operator for the Bremerton Sun.
In 1961 he moved to California and became Credit Manager/assistant Office Manager for the Watsonville Register-Pajaronian and in 1967 was promoted to the position of Office Manager/ Controller for the Ventura County Star. In 1980 he joined the Redding Record Searchlight as General Manager and was promoted in 1996 to chief executive President/General Manager of the Record Searchlight.
Larry was actively involved in the Redding Community. He was a founding member of Leadership Redding, member and President of the Redding East Rotary Club, Director of various governing boards, including Mercy Foundation North, Shasta Community Health Center and the California Newspaper Publishers Association. He was also a past-president and member in the Chamber of Commerce, The American Cancer Society, Redding Area Development Committee, Forward Redding Foundation, Redding Elks Lodge and Redding Moose Club. He and Nancy were members of the Redding United Methodist Church.
Because of Larry's tirelessly hard work and significant contributions and unwavering commitment to the Redding community he was the 1996 recipient of the Virgil Covington award.
After 40 years of employment with the John P. Scripps/EW Scripps newpaper group, Larry retired in 1997 . He and wife Nancy left Redding to travel the United States and Canada in their motorhome and did so for almost 3 years. When they decided to settle down in one place again, they chose to purchase a home in Sun City Palm Desert, in the Coachella valley. Larry was deeply loved by all who knew him, especially his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Larry's life on October 12, at their church, Shepherd of the Valley United Methodist Church , 45501 Deglet Noor St., Indio, CA. Remembrances in his memory may be made to the Shepherd of the Valley United Methodist Church, or .
Published in Ventura County Star on July 17, 2019