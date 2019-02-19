|
Larry S White
Oxnard, CA
Larry S. White, 74, of Oxnard, CA, surrounded by his family, gained his heavenly wings on February 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Larry was born in Compton, California on December 8, 1944, and became a resident of Oxnard at a young age. After graduating from Hueneme High School, he was drafted into the US Army. He quickly climbed the ranks becoming a captain who served two tours in Vietnam where he earned two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star. Once he recovered from his injuries, he ventured into land development. He retired after working for the Housing Department for the City of Oxnard where he oversaw multiple housing projects throughout the city. He cherished the time he spent with his family and friends cooking, sharing stories, and offering fatherly advice. We miss him every day, but he will live on through these stories and the love he shared with us all. Larry's visitation will take place from 4:30-6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in the chapel at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard. His rosary will directly follow from 6:00-8:00. His celebration of life/funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oxnard at 11:00 A.M. Larry will be laid to rest at Santa Clara Cemetery following the mass.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 19, 2019