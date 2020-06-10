Laura J. Christian



Ventura - Laura J. Christian, 67, of Ventura, California died March 3, 2020, in an automobile accident.



Laura was born in Winfield, Kansas, to Wayne and Nancy (Liermann) Priest on Thanksgiving, 1952. She attended Winfield High School and graduated in 1970 and then headed west. She married Timothy Christian in 1980 and they had three daughters. While her daughters were still in elementary school, she returned to school. Her determination to earn a college degree taught her daughters the value of education and hard work; she instilled a love of learning and reading in her girls. She earned a Bachelor of Science with a major in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology in 1996 and a Master of Science in Speech-Language pathology in 1998, both from Loma Linda University. She also earned a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from CSU San Bernardino in 2002.



Laura worked as a speech and language pathologist in the Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Rio School District and retired from the Oxnard School District in 2014. Laura specialized in preschool and school age children and those who were deaf and hard of hearing. She loved the job and continued working even after her retirement. At the time of her death, she was working part-time for the Fillmore Unified School District.



In retirement, Laura and Tim saw the great wonders of the world- including the Great Wall of China, the pyramids of Egypt, Machu Picchu, Angkor Wat, the Panama Canal, and the fjords of Norway. In the past six years, they visited 25 countries together. Laura enjoyed biking at the beach in Ventura, gardening in her backyard, kayaking with the otters in Morro Bay, and visiting the State and National Parks.



Laura is survived by her husband of forty years, Timothy L. Christian of Ventura, California, and her daughters Emily A. Christian of Lynnwood, Washington, Sarah S. Christian of Santa Paula, California, and Maleea G. Christian of Ventura, California. Her parents preceded her in death and she is survived by her three siblings Linda (Priest) Deal and Jeffrey Priest of Kansas, and Terry Priest of Texas. She was loved and will be missed by many friends and colleagues.



Memorial donations can be made to the California State Parks Foundation. No services are planned.









