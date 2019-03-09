Services
Santa Clara Funeral & Cremation Service
1386 N Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
(408) 296-2988
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Ivy Lawn Memorial Park
5400 Valentine Road
Ventura, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Ventura Moose Lodge
10269 Telephone Road
Ventura, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Mae Freeman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Mae Freeman Obituary
Laura Mae Freeman

San Jose, CA

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, Laura Mae Freeman, "Fries" lost her battle to cancer that she fought so valiently. She was surrounded by family and friends to the very end and with Elvis playing in the background. Laura was born July 18, 1957 and worked in the insurance industry as an account manager. Laura was such a bright light for everyone that knew her. She would always make everyone smile and laugh with her brilliant humor. Her smile was contagious and her responses to any comment always included some kind of playfulness and wit. Laura lived in Ventura and attended Buena High school, graduating in 1975. She soon moved to the San Jose Area, where she worked and lived for the rest of her life. Laura is survived by her brothers Michael Freeman, Marlin Freeman, Matt Freeman and Mason Freeman, sister in law, Nicole Freeman, Nieces, Britney Mooney, Helena Freeman, Ingrid Freeman and Kelsey Lundy-Freeman, Kaila Kargbo, Isabella Romero, Nephew, Ivan Ramos, Uncle and Aunt, Gilbert and Debbie Edmondson of Bakersfield. She was preceded by sister Pauline Freeman-Mooney and parents Bill G. Freeman and Sharon K. Freeman.

A service, will be held on March 16, 2019, 12:30 A.M., at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, Ca. Immediately followed by a Celebration of life held at the Ventura Moose Lodge, 10269 Telephone Road, Ventura, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Santa Clara Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now