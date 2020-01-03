|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Laurance H. Merritt, 74, died on Dec. 27, 2019 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Laurance was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all. While we are devastated, our hearts are filled with love and precious memories.
Larry was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Mort and Barbara Merritt. He received his B.A. from East Texas State University and his MBA at San Francisco State. He was a bombardier navigator on his beloved A-6 in the US Marine Corps before working for the Department of Defense in Oxnard and Goleta for 26 years.
Larry was an active and devoted father who was involved in Cub Scouts, football, softball and anything his kids were interested in. He lent a supportive ear to anyone who came his way.
He will be remembered most by his relentless honesty, gentle nature, cheeky smile and his famous enchiladas.
He loved traveling and seeing the world. After retirement he and Anne traveled to 33 countries in 11 years and made some great new friends along the way.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Anne; and his four children, Leigh, Matt, Andrew and Lauren. Their children brought to Anne and Larry their daughters-in-law Courtney and Ara and son-in-law Toby, as well as their beloved grandchildren, Jonah, McCoy, Clayton and Rae. He is also survived by his youngest brother, Tom, of Winter Park, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Chris and sister Mary.
He will be missed by his immediate family, extended family, and the greater community because he was such a loving and giving person.
A memorial will be planned in the spring where all are welcome to join in celebration of Larry's amazing life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hinchee Homes (hincheehomes.org) where his eldest daughter, Leigh, resides.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020