Laurence Andrew Rozunko
Oxnard, CA
Oct. 6, 1926 - Mar. 23, 2019
Laurence Andrew Rozunko, 92 of Oxnard, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. Laurence, known as Larry, was born in Johnstown, PA. was the oldest of three children. The family moved to Los Angeles, California in 1936. He attended Nativity School in Los Angeles and graduated from Mount Carmel Boys Catholic High School in 1944. At age 17, Larry enlisted in the Air Corps Reserves and entered active duty after graduating high school. He was a proud World War II Veteran and a continued supporter of the US Military. He attended Northrop Aeronautical Engineering School and worked for Statham Industries. At that time, this was a new industry of transducers as a method of measuring pressure and acceleration. Statham was later purchased by Gould Inc. Larry was in upper management in quality assurance and worked for the company for 27 years. After retirement, he was a bookkeeper for commercial fishing boats in Oxnard. Larry's lifelong passions were fishing and hunting. He raised Brittany hunting dogs throughout his life and always enjoyed his annual fishing trip to Alaska, taking his last trip when he was 90 years old.
He is survived by nieces Shelley (Jim) Taylor of Aliso Viejo, Rita (Robbie) Robinson of Fallbrook, Renee Rozunko (Jimmy) of Laguna Niguel, Roberta (John) Nordskog of Capistrano Beach, Rosemary (Sylvain) Palmer of Laguna Beach and nephews Greg (Renee) Rozunko of San Clemente, John Baker of Torrance, 17 grand nieces and nephews, 7 great grand nieces and nephews and his current dog Pierre III.
He was preceded in death by parents Andrew and Hazel Rozunko, brother Robert Rozunko and sister Helen Baker.
Funeral mass will be on Tuesday April 23,2019 at 11:00 am at St. Edwards The Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point, CA
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 21, 2019