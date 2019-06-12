|
|
Lavon Lucking
Ojai - Lavon Lucking, nee Margaret Lavon Carsner, passed away in her sleep on November 19, 2018. She was born in Burbank, California on August 13, 1925 to O.L. (Pat) and Winnie Carsner. She attended Nordhoff High School and Lancaster High School. She was in Nurse's Training during World War II.
She married John James (Jack) Eicher June 1946 and they had three children, Terry Lynn, James Scott and Barbara Joan. The family lived in Apple Valley for three years before moving to Big Bear and eventually back to the Ojai Valley.
Lavon was active in the Ojai Tennis Tournament as head of housing and as a Tea Tent volunteer for many years. In the 1960's she played tennis with her friends Maurine Gustafson and June Nolton and her cousin Norma Lagomarsino.
After her father died, Lavon managed the Ojai Pharmacy (at the site of what is now Bonnie Lu's). She opened a woman's clothing store in the mid-1960's, The Yellow Door, with Maurine Gustafson.
She married William A. Lucking Jr. June 1961. They spent many summers sailing the Mediterranean Sea, visiting Greece, Italy and Turkey. They also sailed the canals in England. For 20 years they lived at his ranch in Matilija Canyon. These were some of the happiest times of her life. She enjoyed entertaining at the ranch, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She loved sailing to the Channel Islands with Bill for weekend stays.
Lavon opened her travel agency, (now Topa Topa Travel, originally named Travel Time) and ran it successfully for two decades before selling it to Sheri Gibson. Lavon was a member of the Ojai Rotary Club-West for many years and enjoyed being a part of that organization. She was designated an Ojai Living Treasure. Though she travelled around the world, she was always happy to return to Ojai. "There's no place like it," she would say.
In December 1988, she married Robert Raven-Roberts. They bought a home in Taormina, and later moved to the Golden Oaks Mobile Home Estates on Rice Road. They were together until his death in June 2016.
Lavon is survived by her three children: Terry Arousse, Scott Eicher and Barbara Hanley; her sister Lynn Baker, her four step-daughters Lana Fredell, Ruth Col and Carly Ford, Angela Raven-Roberts; three grandchildren Jamal Arousse and Maeve Juarez (husband Andy), Kuffasse Boane; and three great grandchildren Megan Arousse, Waylon Juarez and Iris Juarez.
Our mother Lavon was known for her beautiful smile, her laugh, and her kindness to all. She was well known and loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. She passed on one of the most endearing pieces of her personality to her children: her ability to laugh at herself.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Mary Dial for her counsel and advocacy for her patient to age in place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Rotary Foundation or the Ojai Valley Museum & Historical Society. An announcement for the celebration of her life will be forthcoming.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 12, 2019