Lawrence Albert Smith, Jr.
Oxnard - When the saints go marching in, L.A. Smith, Jr., will be in that number. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who touched many lives. Larry is survived by his sons Tim (Laura) and Patrick (Maya), daughter Barbara (David) Beatty, and five grandchildren: DJ, Nicole, Conor, Dylan, and Julia. He had many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends in California and in New England. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; and his parents, Irene and Lawrence, Sr.
Larry was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1925. He served our nation during World War II in the Navy, which included the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Pacific. After the war, he entered Tulane University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He accepted a position at Point Mugu and moved to Oxnard in 1951, where he worked for 38 years. Larry loved the outdoors, and regularly camped and hiked in Sequoia and his favorite place, Yosemite.
Larry met the love of his life, Jo, at the Legion of Mary at St. Anthony's Church. The two married in 1963 at the San Buenaventura Mission and had three children. He loved family life and arranging family vacations, visiting our national parks, and backpacking around the Sierra Nevadas with his children. He enjoyed LA sports teams and music, and enjoyed many fun afternoons at the Music Center in Los Angeles with his wife and friends. He was active in many organizations, including a 66-year membership in the Knights of Columbus. Pop was a kind, peaceful, and generous soul to all who knew him. Non sibi, sed suis.
A Rosary in Larry's honor will be prayed at 6 PM on Friday, May 31, at Del Angel Conrad-Carroll Funeral Home in Oxnard, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 AM on Saturday, June 1, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Oxnard. Graveside services will immediately follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo. To sign the family's online guestbook and share stories, please visit the mortuary website www.funerariadelangeloxnard.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019