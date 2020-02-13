|
|
Dan Evans, 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 27, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1926, in Milton, West Virginia, along with his twin, Laura Ann. Dan and his beautiful wife, Betty, now reunited, were married in January 1947 in Ardmore, Oklahoma and were married 70 years before she passed away in February 2017. Dan joined the U.S. Navy in November 1944 and spent 15 years in active duty in the U.S. Navy and 15 years in the Naval Reserves, retiring as a Senior Chief from Patrol Squadron VP-65 at NAS Point Mugu in January 1974. After retiring from the Navy, Dan acquired a B.A, an MBA, and an M.S. degree from the University of LaVerne, worked for Lockheed in Burbank developing the S-3A aircraft, Litton Industries in Canoga Park as a Training Department manager, was a Senior Adjunct Professor at the University of LaVerne at Point Mugu, served as a volunteer to the Finance & Planning Unit of the Superior Court of California in Ventura County, served as both a Deacon and Session Member at Trinity Presbyterian Church, and was a Marshall at Camarillo Springs and Spanish Hills golf courses. His favorite role of all was "Gramp" and he was very involved in his grandsons' many sports activities. Many families will remember how much he loved to yell at umpires, referees, coaches, and kids over the years when he suspected they weren't giving 100%. He did take his sports seriously! He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys since day 1 in 1960 while stationed at NAS Dallas.
Dan is survived by sons Michael (Sandra) and Stephen (Shirley), daughter Nancy (Chris), and three grandsons, Alex, Jeffrey, and Joshua. He is predeceased by his parents, Beatrice and Earl, older brother Charles, and twin sister Ann.
Special thanks to his caregivers Maria, Yolanda, and Vanessa while he was at home and all those at Bernadette's care home and Free Spirit Hospice in his final months.
A memorial service and inurnment will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park with an Honor Guard present.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020