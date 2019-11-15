|
|
Lawrence McAdam
On Monday, November 4th, 2019, Dr. Lawrence McAdam passed away just shy of his 77th birthday.
Larry, as he was known to his friends, was born in Reno, Nevada but moved to Southern California while in high school. He graduated from college and continued on to earn his medical degree at UCLA. After his residency, he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam as a flight surgeon. It was during this time that he developed a great love for flying and later went on to earn his private pilot's license.
Larry moved to the Thousand Oaks area in 1975, and went on to develop a thriving medical practice specializing in rheumatology. He was well respected throughout the medical community and well loved by his patients. He was an exceptionally talented physician with a kind and compassionate bed-side manner and continued to provide outstanding care to his patients until his retirement. He was an extremely hard-working man, but had many interests which he pursued in his free time including skiing, music, cars, and especially golf. Larry accomplished a great deal during his lifetime, and will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by two daughters, Deborah and Susanne, two grandchildren, Corey and Katelyn, and his brother, Tom. Viewing will be held at Hope Community Church located at 755 Trademark Dr. Reno, from 11:30-12:30 and a service at the VA Cemetary in Fernley is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on 11/22/19.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019