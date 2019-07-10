Services
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
1075 E. Daily Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 482-1166
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Camarillo United Methodist Church
291 Anacapa Drive
Camarillo, CA
Lawrence T. Lindgren


1926 - 2019
Lawrence T. Lindgren Obituary
Lawrence T. Lindgren

Camarillo - Lawrence T. Lindgren passed away in his home in Camarillo on July 1, 2019. Born September 17, 1926, in Des Moines, Iowa, Larry graduated from Iowa State College and Harvard Business School. Larry was a beloved husband and father, and a true leader in Camarillo and Ventura County. He will be missed by many.

A successful businessman, Larry pioneered the manufacture of semiconductors in the 1950's, and went on to own and operate businesses in the electronics, composites, and powder metal industries, while also owning a citrus orchard. After retiring from business, Larry became active in the Ventura County agricultural community, and helped found the Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula. He and his wife Janet have been active members of Camarillo United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

Larry is survived by his wife Janet, daughter Martha and sons Fred and Brian, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother James; his sister Joyce passed away earlier this year.

A service to celebrate Larry's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Camarillo United Methodist Church, 291 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Museum of Ventura County Agriculture Museum, 926 Railroad Avenue, Santa Paula, CA 93060, or to Camarillo United Methodist Church.
Published in Ventura County Star from July 10 to July 16, 2019
