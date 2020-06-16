Lee E. Cooper



Atascadero - Lee Cooper of Atascadero passed away on May 19 from complications due to a fall and a stroke. He was 88.



Lee was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Glendale.



He graduated from Glendale High School in 1949 and served in the Air Force from 1951-54, mostly in French Morocco. He was commissioned into the Air Force Reserve in 1957, made Captain and served with OSI and JAG.



He graduated from UCLA School of Business in 1957 and went on to the UCLA School of Law, where he graduated with his J.D. in 1960.



Lee was admitted to practice as an attorney in Ventura County in 1961, was Deputy District Attorney from 1961-62, and was a partner in Danch, Ferro, Lagomarsino and Cooper from 1965-70. He was appointed as a judge to the Ventura County Municipal Court by Governor Reagan in 1970, where he served until 1991.



After retirement and a move from Ojai to Mammoth Lakes, Lee served in the Assigned Judges Program for the state of California and worked in 39 counties. He also served as a mediator and was involved in alternative dispute resolution, for which he was honored as "1996 Peacemaker of the Year" for Mammoth Lakes. The Inyo County Bar Association also recognized his service as the Interim Presiding Judge for the Inyo County Superior Court in 1997.



The most significant case he tried and was proudest of was Sierra Club and Owens Valley Committee v. LADWP, in which he facilitated the largest riverine restoration project in U.S. history by forcing LADWP to restore water to all 63 miles of the Lower Owens River, which had been dry for almost a century.



After a move to Atascadero in 2005 he continued to work on assignment and in ADR. He also applied for and accepted the position of legal advisor to the Ventura County Civil Service Commission, which he held until 2019.



Through the years, Lee enjoyed hiking, camping, cross-country skiing, traveling, gun collecting, military history, and was a voracious reader.



Lee leaves behind the love of his life to whom he was married for almost 54 years, Barbara Jean, and 5 children, including Cathleen Close of Placerville, Christopher Cooper of Mammoth Lakes, and Pamela Cooper of Atascadero.



Due to concerns about COVID-19, no services are planned at this time.









