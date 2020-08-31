Lee Hammerquist
Lee passed away on July 22, 2020 due to Cancer. He was born on January 31, 1933 in New Underwood, South Dakota as the seventh of eight children. His family moved west to Alaska, then to Oregon, where he graduated from Eugene High School in 1955. After which, he attended the US Coast Guard Academy in New London Connecticut and went on to serve for 13 years as a US Air Force pilot, stationed in Ohio and Alaska. He graduated from Texas A&M with a Masters in Engineering and worked in Marketing Management for Raytheon Santa Barbara and was International Marketing Manager for ITT Gilfillan of Van Nuys.
Lee enjoyed his family, traveling and was an avid golfer. He was a loving and always supportive husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sherril, daughter Alison, son Erik and his wife Traci, and grandchildren Alessandra Bifano, Genevieve and Madelaine Taylor, and AJ and Erin Hammerquist. Also, one brother, two sisters and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Tribute from a dear, long-time Friend:
"Lee was always my Hero. He was everything I would have loved to have been. Really smart, handsome, incredible all-around athlete, all around good guy that everyone liked and loved. If I had all that I would have been bragging to high Heaven. I never heard Lee say one word of bragging about his amazing accomplishments. He was truly a humble person. One I always looked up to and admired, from our Junior High days to the end. I have so many great memories of him and some of the sometimes-crazy things we did. He was an important part of my life and I will never forget him and all he meant and means to me." Dr. Roderick Gillilan.
At his request there will be no services. Donations may be given to the American Cancer Society
, Food Share or charity of your choice
.