Leila Margarita Grajales Knight
Ventura - Our loving Mother, Leila Margarita Grajales Knight, passed away on April 5, 2019. Leila never met a stranger and we know there are many souls waiting to greet her on the other side.
Leila grew up in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico helping her Papi in his grocery store and raising pet goats (especially her favorite, Olga). While in High School she worked in the administrative office of the Military Commander in charge of the building project to construct what would be known as Ramey Air Force Base. After High School Leila earned her Teacher's Certificate at the University of Puerto Rico and began to teach elementary school children in her hometown of Aguadilla.
She met her future husband Robert Hill Knight, a Master Sargant United States Air Force, stationed at Ramey Air Force Base. As a military spouse she followed her husband to military postings in Alabama, Florida and Germany. Along the way they were blessed with three children; Jeannette, Robert and Bonnie.
Post military service the family continued to live in multiple states while following the build-up of the aerospace program. With each move, Leila always put on a brave face and taught her children how to embrace the adventures of moving multiple times. She always made sure that one of the first things we would do in a new town was to find the local library branch and to obtain our new library card.
Leila always knew how to make friends. If you happened to stand beside her in a line she would quickly get to know you and would at the end of the conversation know your name, your children's names and other facts about you. We learned quickly to wait patiently (or not!) until the conversations ended and knew that Mom had just made a new friend.
In Huntsville, Alabama Leila was a director of an early Head Start Program. During this time she earned her degree in early childhood education from the University of Alabama. Later, after moving to Ventura, California she was hired by the Ventura County Library Services where her duties included selecting and purchasing books in Spanish, being the liaison between the library and the Braille Institute in Los Angeles in order to provide Braille Institute services to Ventura County residents, and was the Bookmobile Librarian providing library services to many communities across Ventura County. To this day she is fondly remembered by many as the "Bookmobile Lady".
Leila was preceded in death by her husband Robert (divorced), her parents, her sisters Eva, Ada and Gladys, and her brothers Raul and Hector. She is survived by her children Jeannette and husband Dave Earles, granddaughters Jennifer and Mandy Earles, Robert A. Knight and his wife Karen Wilson Knight, and daughter Bonnie Knight. She is also survived by her sisters Lillian Grajales and Ida Grajales Garcia, and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. Additionally, close family friends Carolyn and the "two" Dianes who were all like daughters to her. Her neighbor and friend Dessa was especially dear to her. The family is very grateful to her long-term helper Ofelia who gave loving care to Mom and is considered part of our family.
The family wishes to extend our deepest appreciation as well to the professional and caring staff at Trust Hospice; Ross, Michael, Margaret and Tiffany.
In memory of Leila she has asked that you take time to read to a child and to support your local libraries. She always felt that through books the world opens up and can give each person the possibilities of curiosity, growth and new horizons.
A "Celebration of Life" was held on April 28th. Condolences may be left at Legacy.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019