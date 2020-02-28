|
Lela May Focareta, 97, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Oxnard, California.
Lela was born August 27, 1922 in Dillonvale, Ohio. She was a 62 year Ventura county resident coming from Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania. Lela worked as a secretary at Camarillo State Hospital. Lela was a member of Italian Club and a parishioner of Santa Clara Parish since 1958. Lela is preceded in death by Anthony, Malene, Paul, Filomena, Ernest and Jean.
The family will be receiving guests Monday, March 2, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel, 401 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard, CA., 93033 (805)487-4911. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2511 So. "C" St., Oxnard. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Interment will follow to the Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020