Lennie Beaten Beavers
Oxnard - Mrs. Lennie Beaten Beavers, of Oxnard, daughter of the late Clugie Lee and Blanchie Hughey-Lee was born April 27, 1930 in Waldo, Arkansas and departed this life on May 24, 2019 in Oxnard, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Sterling Lee and Kaiser Bill Lee, and one sister, Berna Baskom; daugther, Cherlynn Bruner-Green; grandchildren: Christopher Polin Jr.; Lee Bruner, III, Michael McCrae, Qiana Greene Moore, Christopher McCrae, and Gabriell McCrae.
She leaves to mourn her death 12 children & spouses; 52 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great children and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She has shown so much kindness to so many people and the undeniable love she had for others was reflected in her final wishes to all her cherished ones, past and present. She wrote "My love will always be with you."
Viewing will be held from 9:30am to 10:30am on Friday June 7, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11:00am at Bethel A.M.E Church, 855 South "F" Street, Oxnard, CA. Internment to follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo CA 93012
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethel A.M.E Church
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Lennie's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 2, 2019