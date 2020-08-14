Leo Emil Gisler
Porterville - Leo Emil Gisler, 97, of Porterville passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on August 11, 2020. He lived an active and healthy life until numerous cancers took their toll.
During this time, his resilient nature, courage, and strong faith will be remembered by all who knew him.
Leo was born May 24, 1923 in Oxnard, CA, to Emil and Esther Gisler. He attended Santa Clara Elementary School and graduated from Santa Clara High School in 1941. He also attended Villanova Preparatory School in Ojai, CA. Leo was a corporal in the United States Army Airforce and was honorably discharged in 1945.
After his service, Leo began his lifelong farming career in Ventura County with his father, Emil and brother, Robert Gisler. His primary crops were lettuce, lima beans, cauliflower, broccoli and pumpkins. On May 7th, 1949, he married the love of his life, Helen Hitch. Besides being partners in life, they were partners in the farming business, beginning in Ventura County before moving to Porterville in 1971.
Once in Porterville, Leo became a pioneer vegetable farmer in Tulare County. His main crops included peppers, cucumbers, cauliflower, broccoli and spinach. However, Leo's most
well-known crop was his sweet corn sold at the famous Gisler Farms Corn Stand. He was the "Corn King" of Tulare County. The corn stand and farming legacy continues with his son, David Gisler at the helm.
Leo was a member of Knights of Columbus, Elks Club, the Farm Bureau, and a devoted member of St. Ann's Parish. He was an avid reader and embraced learning new technology, especially if it gave him more insight into agricultural trends and current events.
Being a farmer, time to travel was limited, but annual trips to the Big Island of Hawaii were a favorite as he considered Hawaii a second home. A trip to Switzerland to trace the Gisler Family roots, and several cruises were also some of his most memorable experiences.
Family gatherings and holidays were highlights in his life, as he enjoyed having everyone gathered on the farm with laughter, stories and plenty of farm-to-table food.
Preceding Leo in death were his sister, Pauline Pischke, brother, Robert Gisler and wife, Helen. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Galt, son Dennis and wife Kathy of San Luis Obispo, daughter Ann Osburn and husband Ruel of Chico, and son David and wife Kim of Porterville. Leo especially enjoyed and adored his six grandchildren, Jennifer Lane (James), Natalie Martinez
(Rudy), Ginger Carlucci (Jeff), Jill Woyt (Ehren), Matt Gisler (Marci), and Katie Camarena (Josh). He also loved time with his six great-grandchildren, Anthony, Makai, Luke, Cayson, Orion and Kennedy.
The family would like to thank Jim Dieterle for his weekly Eucharistic Ministry visits. They would also like to acknowledge Optimal Hospice Care and the compassionate team of Dr. Kim, Trent, Jennifer and Angie, who provided much needed comfort and support to Leo and his entire family.
A private memorial will be held in Hawaii at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your charity of choice
in Leo's memory.