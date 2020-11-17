Leo Roy Bowman
Ventura - Leo Roy Bowman, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 10, 2020 with his wife by his side after battling a brief and unexpected aggressive form of stomach cancer.
Leo was born on August 2, 1941 in Trona, California to Roy and Minnie Grace Bowman. He became a brother two years later to sister Janet. After graduating from Kingsburg High in Kingsburg, California he enlisted in the Navy where he served on the destroyer attender for the USS Bryce Canyon. After an honorable discharge, he completed his B.S. Degree in Electrical Engineering from Long Beach State and then went to work for Autonetics, a division of North American Aviation, Inc. He later relocated to Oxnard, California and worked for the US Navy Naval Surface Warfare Center in Port Hueneme, from which he retired after 27 years. Leo was a very humble, gentle, and caring man with a wonderful sense of humor who gave selflessly to others. He not only was a CASA worker helping abused children, but also volunteered for the American Red Cross, Community Presbyterian Church Food Outreach, Family-to-Family feeding the homeless and was a dedicated HAM radio operator serving in several venues. At the Red Cross he achieved the position of Team Lead for the Disaster Action Team. He had also volunteered in many other various organizations throughout his life, always to help others. Leo will be dearly missed by many, especially by his loving wife Mindy. Leo is survived by his wife Mindy, son Jonathan and sister Janet (Jim), nephews Matthew and Adam; former spouse Janet, stepdaughter Kerry, stepsons Jerry (Linda) and David, step-grandchildren Jocelyn and Wesley. He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Minnie Grace, and stepson Mike. Leo was a member of Orchard Community Church and very devoted to Jesus. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his honor to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), www.nami.org
.