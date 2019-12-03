|
|
Leonido "Leo" P. Miana
Camarillo - Leonido "Leo" P. Miana, born on April 13, 1925 in the Philippines was the third youngest sibling of eight children. A former Aircraft Mechanic and 1st Lieutenant with the Philippine Air Force, Leo was a loving husband, dedicated father, grandfather, and great grandfather who passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 94.
He was intelligent and articulate; having received his bachelor's degree in English. His family and friends describe him as someone who was always smiling, caring, humble, proud, nurturing, and had a great sense of humor. He inspired others through his work ethics and living life to the fullest. His hobbies included creative art, dancing (cha-cha and tango were his favorite), fishing, socializing and most of all ...gardening!
After serving 30 years and retiring from the military, Leo moved his family from the Philippines to Hawaii in 1973, then to California in 1974. He was committed to providing a better life for his family. Although his credentials as an Aircraft Mechanic weren't transferable when arriving to the U.S., he made sacrifices; accepting various types of jobs to support his family, including working at the local hospital and at a local school. The latter became his career where he retired from the Pleasant Valley School District in Camarillo, CA. During his tenure, he was respected, loved and appreciated by all faculty and staff.
Leo leaves behind a legacy founded on God, family, honor, respect and integrity. He was a talented artist who was passionate in helping others as well as making them laugh. When he got bored with retirement, he volunteered with non-profit organizations, co-founded the local Filipino American Senior Citizen Association and was one of the Founding Fathers for Fil-Am Association of Camarillo. He was heavily involved in the meetings, dances, beauty pageants and holiday festivities. He also designed, created and hand-drew all the promotions and artwork.
Leo is honored by his wife Mona Miana, along with six children and their families: Lu Miana - daughter Stephany and husband Robert Sanque, son Matthew Villanueva; Marie and husband Joey Hiton - son Justin and his son Kaden, daughters Brittany & Kelsey; Shirley and husband Val Acosta; Lee Miana - son Nicholas and wife Jacqueline with their two daughters Alexandra & Sierra, daughters Alyssa & Madison; Cyres Miana - daughter Brianna and husband Blake Dunn and daughter Charlotte; Lisa Miana - daughter Mekayla Hipolito, sons Ethan & Enzo Hipolito.
Vigil will be held at the Conejo Mountain Funeral Home in Camarillo, CA on Sunday, 12/8/19 from 10:00am - 8:00pm, with the Rosary Prayer beginning at 6:00pm promptly.
Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (corner of Las Posas Road & Crestview Ave.) on Monday, 12/9/19 at 10:00am with the Graveside Service at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park following the Mass.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019