|
|
Leopold L. Escalante
Oxnard - Rosa Escalante announces with great sadness the loss of her beloved husband of 40 years, Leopold "Leo" Escalante. Passed away peacefully at home with his wife at his side 10-1-2019 at 6:45 pm. Leo was predeceased by parents Frank and Lupe and brother Art. Survived by his brothers Bob (Pam), Michael, John and Yolanda McDougal and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We must not forget Sandy, our precious cavapoo puppy. Leo worked as a ready mix driver for 36 years. After he retired he attended Sacramento University 4 years and received his BA degree in business. Devout catholic never missed Sunday mass even while camping. Eucharistic Minister 15 years in Sacramento. He loved To visit the casinos in Tahoe and Reno for a little gambling. Always a big winner. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, water and snow skiing, dancing country western. He was an avid traveler which included Europe several times, the Holy land, Mexico, South and Central America, Alaska, Canada, Caribbean. Wineries was a favorite week end. He was a great friend to many people. He loved his family, friends and his puppy. Leo will be greatly missed. Memorial services Wednesday 10-9-2019 at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street, Oxnard, California 93030 at 12:00 noon Arrangements under the direction of Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019