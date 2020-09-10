Leopoldo C. AlbeaOn Tuesday, September 2, 2020, Leopoldo Calpe Albea, resilient cancer fighter, persistent marathoner, accomplished military man, and father of five children, passed away in his home at the age of 77.Leopoldo was born on July 23, 1943 in Lagonoy, Camarines Sur to Antonio and Gloria Albea. He served 27 years in the United States Navy, earning the rank of E-9 Master Chief Petty Officer, then spent 14 years at the Ventura County Sheriff's Department as the Food Supervisor for the Todd Road Jail. He married Nieva Sardalla in 1967 and raised his first son, Leopoldo Albea Jr. After the passing of his first wife, he married Maria Lourdes Albea and raised 4 children - Theresa, Leopoldo III, Lourdes, and Jessica. He had 2 grandsons from his first son - Brandon and Jason Albea.Leopoldo grew up without the opportunity to dream. Raised in a small town in the Philippines and the eldest of 5 children, he describes his father as being very quiet but always managing to provide food on the table. He would accompany his father - a fisherman - on fishing trips for days and would help to cook meals on the boat for the crew. After finishing high school, he moved to Manilla to work as a messenger boy for an electronics store. There, he met a man whose son had joined the United States Navy, which was recruiting in the Philippines at the time. The man gave him instructions on how to join; he took the test and luckily passed, beginning his journey to a life in America.At the time, the US Navy selected Filipinos to do the cooking - which led Leopoldo towards a mess - or culinary - specialist. He didn't have an end goal in mind, but his daily philosophy was to always work hard. Over the span of 27 years, he continued to rise in rank as he pursued higher education and excelled in his craft. After his boot camp in San Diego, he went to Class A School for Basic Food Cooking, he took Management School Class C, where he was selected as Most Improved Student, and after several years, he took another course on Management Principles in the Navy.In 1982, he was honored as the Military Citizen of the Year for the city of Oxnard, and the following year in 1983, he was honored as the Military Person of the Year for Port Hueneme. While on sea duty, he would lead the mess crew to execute meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and midnight (for those on night watch). The crew was about 200 personnel with about 30 officers - which meant he ensured that over 700 meals a day were distributed for the crew of the ship. He attributed the most important quality for success in this role to be attention to detail, and he was never afraid to correct crew members when they lacked it.He retired in 1992 at the highest rank of the Enlisted, Master Chief Petty Officer.After retiring from the Navy, he applied for Food Supervisor at the Ventura County jail. After going through multiple interviews against various candidates, he was selected for the role - a job that entailed planning, coordinating, ordering, and evaluating systems to ensure that the roughly 100 inmates are fed. He remained in this role for 14 years, until he retired at the age of 65.During his time working for the county, Leopoldo took on running, as a hobby that he had unintentionally fallen into. A family friend of his asked him if he would like to run a marathon, and he agreed. Over the course of several months, they trained - until his friend was injured and could no longer run. Leopoldo, however, continued to train and eventually went on to run his first marathon at the age of 55 years old - the LA Marathon. He would continue running for over a decade - participating in over 13 marathons, his last being the Disneyland Marathon, which he ran with his son and daughter, Leopoldo III and Theresa in 2011.Marathons were never easy - 26.2 miles is a feat in itself but although he started at an older age, it never discouraged him. By this time, Leopoldo internalized his life's philosophy to plan ahead and work hard. He trained for a whole year each time to prepare for these marathons - daily training, good food, and constant mental preparation. He would meet with the Ventura Roadrunners every Saturday at a park to train and described how they followed this book that, detail by detail, explained how to train for a marathon. In his daily life, it looked like running 3 miles one day, then 5 miles the next day, then increasing it the next month, and so on until you've reached 26 miles. His most daunting one was the Great Wall of China Marathon, which he completed along with the Captains and Sergeants at the Sheriff's department. The way he trained for marathons seemed to be a reflection of his life - constantly building and working at his own pace to run a good life.And the life he led was full of love, as he left behind a legacy with his family. He married his first wife, Nieva Sardalla in 1967. They came from the same town in the Philippines, but Nieva was in New Jersey, working as a Clinical Lab Scientist. She would write him monthly, and together, they had a son, who took on his name of Leopoldo II.His son Leopoldo II would eventually go on to attend the United States Naval Academy and become a Captain in the United States Navy, returning to the Philippines in 2011 as the Commanding Officer of the USS Wayne E. Meyer DDG 108. During this tour, Leopoldo flew to the Philippines with Leopoldo III and boarded a helicopter for transfer to the ship just outside Manila Bay. Leopoldo and his two sons spent two days at sea together off the coast of the Philippines.After the passing of his first wife, Leopoldo remarried Maria Lourdes Albea in 1993 and raised 4 children - Theresa, Leopoldo III, Lourdes, and Jessica. He saw all of them grow into their adult years, as he spent the rest of his years of retirement taking care of his family, including time spent with his two grandsons, Brandon and Jason Albea. Leopoldo's life motto can be summarized as "Look ahead, plan ahead, stay ahead. There is nothing in life that you can't accomplish if you plan, commit yourself, and set your goals to be the best that you can be."Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 15. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am at St. Anthony's Church in Oxnard with the burial following right after mass at Santa Clara Cemetery. All are welcome to attend the mass and burial.