1943 - 2019
Ventura - Everything about Les Johnson was BIG: his size; his heart; his hands; his appetite; his brain; his opinions; his love; his family; his circle of friends; his loyalty; his pride; his conversations; and his presence. Les K. Johnson was born September 4th, 1943 in Vancouver Canada and left this world on July 8th, 2019. Les was happily married to his sweetheart Lin Johnson (Linda Duncan) for over 56 years. They met at the Magnolia Movie Theatre in North Hollywood where Lin was an Usher when they were 15 years old. Together they had 4 children: Craig Johnson; Chris Johnson (Kerri Michael); Curt Johnson; and Kim Johnson-Custer (Bruce Custer). They also have many grandchildren all of whom were the apple of his eye and the topics of most of Less' conversations. They were: Teagen, Tanner, Emma, Sawyer, Jessica, Kyle, Brittany, Cade, Nathan, Kate, and Beau. Les and Lin also opened their open to many other kids where their relationships became nothing "Les" than special. Rodney Rodriguez was a pseudo son whom Les also loved. Les was a computer programmer with JPL for many years and began his computer career with Security Pacific Bank in the mid 1960's. He spent most of his years residing in Shadow Hills, California but moved to the small beach town of Ventura in 2004 where he lived out his days looking over the ocean with the love his life by his side. Les was unforgettable and loved by many. He was loved by his family who will hold him close to their hearts forever. He often said; "Life is the Book; Time is the Teacher; We know the Author and it's a Required Course."
Download Now