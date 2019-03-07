|
Lewis Wesley Robinson Jr.
Oxnard, CA
Lewis Wesley Robinson, Jr. passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Shoreline Care Center in Oxnard; CA. He was born in Naples, Texas on September 21, 1947. Wesley was the third child of five children born to Daisy Mae and Lewis Wesley Robinson, Sr.
During his youth, Wesley attended the local schools, including Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and Oxnard High School. His favorite sport was baseball. He was an avid participant in the Colonia baseball leagues that always attracted standing room only crowds. Wesley loved his Colonial community and while residing among diverse friends Spanish became his second language.
Wesley was a longterm member of the janitorial staff at CAMARILLO State Hospital & Developmental Center in Camarillo, CA. He was known for his motto, "Get the work done, then kick back." He played on the hospital's softball team and delighted in barbecuing and grilling outdoors for friends and co-workers. Wesley loved to entertain, play chess and dominoes. He also enjoyed listening to jazz music, especially the song styling of Nancy Wilson. He would make everyone laugh when he would say, "Listen, she's singing that to me."
In 1992, Wesley married Maria Teresa Castaneda from Guadalajara, Mexico. Together they were a very loving, playful and prayerful couple. Wesley was a devoted husband who enjoyed visiting family in Mexico and warmly welcoming them to Oxnard. In the summer of 1999, Wesley was preceded in death by Teresa. Wesley is also led in death by his father Lewis Wesley Robinson, Sr. and mother, Daisy Mae Robinson; his brother, Johnny Mack; sisters, Florzell Brown and Audree Robinson, and niece, Cynthia Marie Williams of Alexandria, Virginia.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am with the Celebration of Life services to begin at 11:00am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bethel AME church in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Lewis' name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 7, 2019