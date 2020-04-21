|
Lida Ariane Bogert
Thousand Oaks - Lida Ariane Bogert passed away peacefully in her Thousand Oaks residence on April 3, 2020, of a pulmonary embolism. She was 52.
The daughter of Walter and Mira Nasarenko, Lida was born in Santa Monica and moved to Woodland Hills at age 3, where she attended Pinecrest, Calabash Elementary and Hughes Junior High before graduating from Louisville High School. While in elementary school, Lida began her lifelong love for dance, music and theatre.
Lida excelled at ballet, studying for over a decade at the Rozann-Zimmerman Ballet Center. A gifted soprano, Lida began singing in the Woodland Hills Community Church choir and actively participated in Pathfinders, the church's youth group. As much as she liked to sing, she thoroughly enjoyed the voice of others, perhaps no one more than pop singer Rick Springfield, whose hits like "Jessie's Girl" and "Don't Talk To Strangers" frequently blasted from her Panasonic record player. A showstopper herself, Lida became an integral performer in Louisville's musical theatre productions, capturing leading roles in Peter Pan, Godspell and Pajama Game.
Lida's drive extended into the classroom, where she excelled academically and earned an acceptance into UCLA. As a Bruin, she studied music, theatre and communications, and was a cheerleader for the college's football team. After graduating Cum Laude, Lida became a successful business executive in the world of entertainment marketing, serving as a VP and director for 20th Century Fox, Spark Alliance and Lowe & Partners, where she placed an award-winning spot of a dinosaur-fleeing vehicle, the Mercedes ML320, in "Lost World: Jurassic Park." At Fox, she helped to develop and launch a $50 million promotional campaign with partners Burger King, Dole, Macy's, Hershey's and Chesebrough-Ponds for the animated film "Anastasia."
In 2011, Lida experienced newfound joy when her son Daniel Alexander was born. She gave him endless love, warmth and encouragement, and he did the same for her. By her own example, she taught him to persevere and never give up. Lida is survived by her son, Daniel, her parents, Mira and Walter, and her brother, Erik. The family asks that contributions in Lida's memory be made to the Woodland Hills Community Church Nursery School.
May the energy, beauty, love and talent of Lida remain with us all, now and forever.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020