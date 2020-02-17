|
Lieutenant Commander Geza Gilbert Kerekffy
Camarillo - Lieutenant Commander Geza Gilbert Kerekffy, 79, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness, surrounded by family at his Camarillo home on February 15, 2020. Geza was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam war and spent twenty two years active duty.
Geza was born on September 26, 1940 in Los Angeles to his parents Geza Kerekffy and Julia Kelechenyi. On July 23, 1964 Geza completed flight training in New Iberia, Lousianna to start his career as a Navy pilot. During his time of service he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, Navy Commendation Medal, Expert Pistol Shot Medal and five Air Medals.
After serving in Vietnam Geza was stationed at Naval Air Station San Diego, Glenview Naval Air Station and retired from Point Mugu Naval Air Station. During his career Geza also served as a Training Officer, Personnel/Manpower Management Officer and Squadron Operations Officer.
Retirement from the Navy transitioned Geza into his second career. For twenty years he worked as an Account Executive for the California State Lottery. He loved driving up and down PCH to work his Ventura and Santa Barbara county territory.
When he wasn't working, Geza had a passion for all things guns. After becoming an expert marksman in the Navy, he became an expert gun collector. He was an active member of the Ojai Valley Gun Club and the Santa Barbara Historical Arms Association.
Geza is survived by his wife of forty two years, Dianne, his two sons, Kyle (spouse Deborah), Brett (spouse Stephanie), his step son Walter (spouse Patrice) Bobkiewicz, step daughter Kimberly Mueller, his grandchildren, Cody, Kristina, Sydnee, Brayton, Ashlynn, Emmalyn, Jacob, Walter IV, brother Bela Kerekffy and sister Julie Comer. He was preceded in death by his parents Geza and Julia and his brother Tibor Kerekffy. Family, friends and his beloved Katie Kat will miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park on Friday, February 21 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the or the .
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020