|
|
Lila Gaye Macey
Ventura, CA
On March 16th 2019 we lost our beloved Lila Gaye Macey, 81, in Ventura, Ca. Born February 18, 1938 in her hometown of Boulder City, NV to George T Vaughan and Hazel Marrie Smith. She went on to be Damboree Queen in '55 and earned her diploma from Boulder High in '56. Retired from Nevada Industrial Commission where she was politically active she spent her last few happy years in Ventura.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles S. Macey Jr, and daughter Deborah McBride. Survived by her son Kevin Macey and daughter Dee Farley, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all that knew her as she was always so fun to be around and full of life.
Memorial service to be held 2:00pm Saturday 30 March at Ventura Center for Spiritual Living, 101 S Laurel St, Ventura, CA Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 24, 2019