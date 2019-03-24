Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Ventura Center for Spiritual Living
101 S Laurel St, Ventura
Ventura, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lila Macey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila Gaye Macey


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lila Gaye Macey Obituary
Lila Gaye Macey

Ventura, CA

On March 16th 2019 we lost our beloved Lila Gaye Macey, 81, in Ventura, Ca. Born February 18, 1938 in her hometown of Boulder City, NV to George T Vaughan and Hazel Marrie Smith. She went on to be Damboree Queen in '55 and earned her diploma from Boulder High in '56. Retired from Nevada Industrial Commission where she was politically active she spent her last few happy years in Ventura.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles S. Macey Jr, and daughter Deborah McBride. Survived by her son Kevin Macey and daughter Dee Farley, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all that knew her as she was always so fun to be around and full of life.

Memorial service to be held 2:00pm Saturday 30 March at Ventura Center for Spiritual Living, 101 S Laurel St, Ventura, CA Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now