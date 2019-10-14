|
|
Lillian Gendell
Camarillo - 1921-2019
Lillian Gendell, 97, of Camarillo, CA, passed away on October 12, 2019 of age related causes.
Born in Mesa, AZ on December 18, 1921 to Anna and Philip Gordon, Lillian moved during her teen years with her family to Santa Monica, CA, where she completed high school and beauty school to become a Beautician.
Lillian met Murray Gendell on New Year's Eve 1947-48 and they were married five months later. Together, they moved to various locations in the San Fernando Valley/Los Angeles area and eventually settled in Encino, CA raising four children along the way.
In her heyday, in addition to taking care of her children, Lillian hosted many large extended family events. She was a founding member of Temple Beth Hillel in what is now Valley Village and she volunteered for ORT, a worldwide organization empowering students and teachers. In her later years, she moved to Leisure Village in Camarillo, CA to be close to her childhood friend of 92 years, Minnie Joseph.
The last survivor of the Gordon children, Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Philip Gordon, her siblings Louis Gordon, Esther Rosenberg, Kaye Hassinger, Jack Gordon, and Paul Gordon, as well as her beloved husband, Murray.
She is survived by her children Raye Douglas, her most helpful child (Rex Paul); P. Joseph Gendell, her #1 son (Jan); Melodie Lynn-Gendell Lee, her favorite daughter (Grant); her step-daughter, Jan Stevens; grandchildren Jessica Douglas, Darren Douglas, Cameron Nelson, Ayla Nelson, and Lori Gendell-Jackson (Bryan); step-grandchildren, Jeffrey Douglas and Fallyn Lee; great-grandchild Meadow Fischer; and many nieces and nephews, with her favorite being Carolyn Kiseskey, whom she considered to be the daughter she wished she had.
A special thank you to Josie Marcado, who has been lovingly and patiently by her side for the last five years.
Services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Eden Memorial Park, 11500 Sepulveda Blvd., Mission Hills, CA 91345
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019