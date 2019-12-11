|
Lillian M. Lopez
Camarillo - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Lillian M Lopez. She passed away at home on Mon, Dec 9, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born in Los Angeles, CA on April 5, 1930 to Martin L Oliver and Florentina Acosta Oliver. At an early age, the family relocated to Mesilla, NM where she resided for many years, attending Mesilla Elementary and other local schools. Lillian attended New Mexico State University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics and later receiving a Master's Degree in Education from San Diego State University.
It was at New Mexico State University that she met her future husband, Fred Lopez. On Aug 12, 1951, they wed and shortly thereafter moved west to Calexico, CA to start their family. They became the parents of sons, Richard, Fred and Michael Lopez. In 1969, the family moved to Ventura County, where Lillian would live the duration of her life.
An elementary school teacher in the El Rio School District for 20 years, Lillian retired in 1987 to pursue other interests. She was the first woman to join the Channel Islands Lions Club and went on to serve as Club President amongst various other positions. The majority of her life, she loved to entertain, working many hours to make sure there was plenty of food and entertainment for her family and friends.
Fred passed away in Feb of 1989. They had been married for 38 years. In 1990, Lillian met Paul Beardshear, a retired WWII Air Force Pilot and they became inseparable for 29 years, until her death. Early in their relationship, Paul had a love for ballroom dancing and he wanted Lillian to become involved as well. They would dance almost every week, taking lessons together to sharpen up their dancing skills to a level that allowed them to compete, and they received multiple awards. As Paul was an active pilot, they would frequently board his plane and fly to ballroom dance competitions. Paul's family: Christopher, Holly, Jay, Mercedes, Joseph, Jacob, Rachel, Sarah and Jaysen soon became a part of Lillian's family and they accepted her, as theirs, as well.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Fred Lopez; her son, Fred M Lopez; stepbrother, Martin Oliver; and sister, Priscilla Grijalva.
Lillian is survived by her children, Richard (Sheryl) and Michael (Jill); her father's second wife, Patricia Oliver; half-sister, Norma; stepbrother, Jose Luis Oliver; five grandchildren, Christopher, Robbie (Katie), Brandon, Brittany (Jerrett) and Christina; two great grandchildren, Oliver and Bhodie; and her beloved dog, "Jake;" as well as her very dear friend, Sheri Schnelker.
We would like to thank Carol and Catalina, dear friends of Lillian, for their help and support during her last days. Lillian will be dearly missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held on Mon, Dec 16th at 2pm at the Chapel of the Hills at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, followed by interment and reception in the same location.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019