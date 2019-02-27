|
Lillie M Watkins
Camarillo, CA
Lillie M. Watkins passed away on February 21, 2019. She was the wife of Charles Walter Watkins who preceded her to glory in 2018. She is survived by her three children Charles Eric, Angela and Kesia Watkins. Lillie was a member of Eternal Life Christian Center in Oxnard, CA, a dedicated and inspiring educator of first grade children for 38 years and one of the founders of the African American Speech Exposition honoring Black History Month and promoting positive images and stories about African Americans that is still held today. In 1988, she was honored by the Oxnard School District as one of the top teachers of 1988-1989 based on excellence on the job and enthusiasm for her work. In 1990, Lillie was featured in the Ventura County Advisor as one of five area women feted as "History Makers." She was a graduate of Ball State University in Indiana, and a beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha Soror and past Basileus of the Xi Kappa Omega Chapter - Ventura. She will be missed by many. Funeral Services will be held on Friday March 1st, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Conejo Mountain Funeral Home Chapel of the Hills, Interment to follow Conejo Mountain Memorial Park 2052 Howard road, Camarillo Ca, 93012.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 27, 2019