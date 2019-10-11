|
Lin Johnson: Hero, Force of Nature, Mother to many, Wife of dreams & your Friend Forever. Linda Joyce (Duncan) Johnson was born in North Hollywood, CA. on October 9th, 1943 and began changing the world and making it more beautiful. She loved animals and children very young and being an only child promised herself a big family, a big yard, and a house instead of an apartment - in which she had. She met Les K. Johnson when they were 15 years old at The Magnolia Movie Theatre in North Hollywood where she worked as an usher. She married Les, the love of her life 4 years later and had 4 children: Craig, Chris (Kerri), Curt, and Kim (Bruce). She also opened her home to kids that needed shelter and most importantly love. She did this for many kids and this is where we welcomed Rodney Rodriguez to our family. Together her children gave her more babies: Kyle, Brit, Cade, Nathan, Teagen, Tanner, Emma, Sawyer, Jessica, Kate, Beau, Gabriella, Niko & Devin. They resided most of their days in Shadow Hills where Lin was an artist with her dear friend and business partner Jan Miller. Together and in the 1970's these 2 women created a successful business called Plant Persuasion where they made homes beautiful with plants and landscape and continued to do so until June of 2019. This was Lin's passion outside of her family and this brought her tremendous joy. She and Les moved to the quaint town of Ventura in 2004, this also brought new inspiration to Lin and happiness for them both. Being committed to her own personal health, Cancer was the last thing we thought that would take her - but it did. She left us and this world on September 18,2019 peacefully with her dear friend, her beloved family by her side and the ocean breeze blowing over her. Lin made jokes daily, and was intentional with every decision. I was told by a friend that my Mom and Dad had been together for centuries. Only preceded in death by 2 months, Lin joined Les and these two lovebirds will continue their story in heaven. This November would have been their 57th wedding anniversary. We love you Mom n Pop! "LLL"
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019