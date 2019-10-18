Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Linda A. Smith Obituary
Ventura - Born in Santa Paula, California on June 2, 1947, Linda A. Smith passed away on October 12, 2019. She was a resident of Ventura County for 50 years and was an employee for Ventura County Assessor's office for 11 years as well as Clark County business license office in Las Vegas, Nevada for 10 years where she retired.

She was married to the love of her life Christopher Smith for 39 years as he would say, "I knew when I saw her she was the one".

She is survived by her five children, Denise Barrios (husband Octavio), Anthony Ontiveros (wife Jillveh), Janet Alvarez, Mark Kenney (wife Sandy), and Loren Smith (wife Deborah); 17 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ladislado and Anita Alvarez as well as her granddaughter, Tara Ontiveros.

Linda will be remembered by everyone who knew her for her contagious laugh, smile, and her love for baking, cooking, spending holidays with her family and traveling with her husband. She was devoted to her family.

Linda Smith will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A rosary service and catholic mass in her honor will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Church, 10800 Henderson Road, in Ventura, starting at 11:00am on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
