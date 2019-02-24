Services
Linda Ann Gulsrud Harris was born June 23, 1942 and passed from this life, at home, surrounded by family and friends on February 6, 2019. Linda was a graduate of California Lutheran University and retired after 23 years with the Moorpark Unified School District. Her memorial service will be held on March 2, 2019 at 2:00 at Westminster Presbyterian Church which is located at 32111 Watergate Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019
