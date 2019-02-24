|
|
Linda Ann Harris
Agoura Hills, CA
Linda Ann Gulsrud Harris was born June 23, 1942 and passed from this life, at home, surrounded by family and friends on February 6, 2019. Linda was a graduate of California Lutheran University and retired after 23 years with the Moorpark Unified School District. Her memorial service will be held on March 2, 2019 at 2:00 at Westminster Presbyterian Church which is located at 32111 Watergate Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019