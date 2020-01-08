|
Linda Anne Lawson
Mesa, AZ - Linda Anne Lawson, "Miss Linda," born Jan.20, 1949, in Kearny,NJ, passed away Dec.24, in Mesa, AZ. Linda loved teaching preschool in Ventura for many years. She enjoyed taking her kids on road trips to exciting places. A "mama's" girl, she was a devoted daughter to her Mother Gertrude. She graduated from Parsippany H.S. in '67 and Trenton Teacher's college in '71, both in N.J. Linda moved to Ventura in 1976 and moved later on to Santa Paula where she lived until moving to Arizona about four years ago. In her later years she worked taking care of the elderly in Ventura County. She is survived by her brothers Rik and Jud Lawson and her boyfriend Richard Albert who live in AZ. Linda is greatly missed by family and her much-valued friends.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2020